Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar on Tuesday for a ‘small patch’ of pneumonia in his lungs. His wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI on Wednesday, “Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. He is responding well to treatment so hope he’ll be discharged soon.” Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now

Earlier, his manager told TOI, “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.” Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah’s Son Vivaan Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Says 'I Am Not Well'

He is best known for his films such as Masoom, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Monsoon Wedding and Maqbool, among others. He has been bestowed with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. In 2020, he was seen in two online streaming projects – Bandish Bandita and Mee Raqsam. Earlier, this year, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The 70-year-old actor has featured on the stage, in commercial films, has been at the forefront of the parallel cinema movement, and also featured in online streaming projects. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Naseeruddin Shah For His 'Half-Educated Starlet' Statement, Asks 'Would You Say This to Star Kid'