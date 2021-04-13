Actors Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna are all set to come together for the first time for an upcoming web series titled Legacy. Announcing the same on Instagram, Raveena shared BTS pictures from the script-reading session and wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Navrati, and Ramadan! Immensely happy to announce my next web series Legacy. Will be sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna for the first time. Directed by Vijay Gutte. Produced by After Studios, AA Films, and Sunny Bakshi.” Also Read - Akshaye Khanna Set to Make His OTT Debut, To Star in ZEE5’s State of Siege: Temple Attack

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the web series is being mounted on a monumental state for a global audience and will be shot across multiple countries. Also Read - You Are Making 10 Films When You Make a 10-Episode Series: Samar Khan

The fans are excited about Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna coming together for Legacy. One user wrote, “#LegacyWebShow will feature @TandonRaveena after so long alongside and She is coming together with Akshaye Khanna, two of my favorite and super talented actors..!!FireFire.”

“Each and every act is played well and the story of this series is mind blowingFireFire @TandonRaveena is seen with Akshaye Khanna in the new series of Vijay Gutte @AAFilmsIndia”, wrote another.

Akshaye Khanna, who is making his digital debut with Legacy said in a statement, “It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our best to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I’m glad ‘Legacy’ is going to be my first web series.”

Raveena, on the other hand, shared her excitement and said, “It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to begin this journey.”

Legacy director Vijay Gutte said, “I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry.”