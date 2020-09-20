Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s claims of the actor smoking weed in the past. Speaking to ANI, THE Bjojpuri star said, “I do not need to justify what I currently do or used to do. It is my humble request to you Anurag babu. You know I respect you. You must understand what I am saying. One must think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything. This goes for him too.” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Ravi Kishan's Statement in Parliament, Says 'He Smoked Weed in The Past'

He further said that he does not need to justify what he currently do or used to do and asked the filmmaker to understand what he is saying. He also added that Kashyap should think ‘thousand times’ before speaking anything like this. He said, “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs and say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not.”

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap said, “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu for the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

He further questioned if weed comes under drugs, he said, “But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”