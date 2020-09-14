Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug allegations on the film industry that has recently emerged during the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Citing ‘Pakistan and China’ behind the alleged drugs spread in the industry, the Bhojpuri actor praised the work of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Angle: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Not Named, NCB Confirms no Celebrity Involvement so Far

While speaking in the parliament, the politician said that China and Pakistan are smuggling drugs in India via Punjab and Nepal. News channel NDTV quoted him saying, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Driver's Statement to CBI: Never Saw Actor Taking Drugs, Never Met Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is prime accused in the late actor’s death case, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, and four others. Ravi Kishan requested the central government to take strict action against those who have been found guilty in the case and set an example for the rest of the film industry to follow. Also Read - Not Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Paid For Drugs - Showik Reveals More

He said, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”

With the SSR case gaining more media attention every day, the politics around the case has also risen. The other day, BJP workers in Bihar used the late actor’s photo during a campaign demanding justice for his death, while many politicians have been commenting constantly on the developments in the case.

Three federal agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), NCB, and the Enforcement Directorate, are working on the case. While the CBI and ED continue to investigate the matter, the NCB has arrested Rhea and her brother on the allegations of procuring 59 grams of weed and having a connection with drug peddlers.