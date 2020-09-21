BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan talked about sexual harassment in the parliament on Monday and took a dig at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for the latest #MeToo allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh. Without taking names during his speech in the parliament, the popular Bhojpuri actor said that there’s a need of bringing a serious law against sexual misconduct in the film industry. He targetted the filmmaker by saying that the news channels are busy talking about the ‘big director’ who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Also Read - Smriti Irani Reacts to #MeToo Battle Between Anurag Kashyap And Payal Ghosh, Read on

Ravi Kishan's video from the parliament is going viral on social media. He began his speech by talking about PM's initiative 'Beto Bachao, Beti Padhao' which aims at protecting women in the country and empowering them with education. The BJP MP said that the country needs to protect its women in all spheres and now that the allegations of sexual misconduct are surfacing in the film industry, a stricter law should be created to save the 'daughters of India.' He said that in no circumstances, a woman should be asked for sexual advances by any powerful man in the industry. The actor added that he himself is a father and he will try his best to support women in every field they want to establish themselves in. Watch this viral video:

Earlier, Ravi Kishan talked about the drug allegations that have emerged in the industry following the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kashyap, who’s now embroiled in the controversy, took a dig at the statement and said that Ravi himself used to take weed earlier. This irked the MP who said that the director should ‘think before speaking’.

Meanwhile, most of the celebrities in the industry have sided with Kashyap in the #MeToo battle. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi, Kalki Koechlin among other celebrities tweeted to show support for the director while he released an official statement denying all the allegations.