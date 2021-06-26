Ray Movie Review: The prolific filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray is known for his impeccable filmmaking skills and there is no doubt about it. Though his writing prowess did not receive much recognition in India outside Bengal due to lack of good translation, Netflix’s new offering is set out to change that perception. Ray is a compilation of Satyajit Ray’s four classic short stories and it will keep you glued to your seat. The modern twist to Satyajit Ray’s four classic stories will keep guessing till the very end of each episode and this should be noted that each episode is a potential movie. Also Read - Ray Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Forget Me Not

Forget Me Not – inspired by Satyajit Ray's Smritibrom, stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shruthy Menon. It will keep you at the edge of your seat with its plot based on a man named Ipsit Rama Nait (Ali Fazal) who has a brain of a computer and never forgets anything. The twist in the tale comes when Rhea Saran (Anindita Bose) meets Ipsit and tries to make him recall their meeting at the Ajanta Caves. The Srijit Mukherji directorial will keep you guessing yourself if Ipsit ever went to Aurangabad or not, just like he gets utterly paranoid about losing his memory as he 'never forgets anything'.

Bahrupiya

Bahrupiya is inspired by Satyajit Ray's Bahrupi, stars Kay Kay Menon and Rajesh Sharma. In Srijit Mukherji's directorial, Indrashish Saha ( Kay Kay Menon) has a major downfall because of his arrogance and over-confident as a makeup artist, who is good with prosthetics. The episode has a nail-biting twist at the end even after a slow start. The dialogue 'Aap pehle insaan nahi hai aur akhri insaan bhi nahi honge jo aapne aap ko khuda, bhagwaan samajh leta hai aur muh ke bal girte hai' gives hint at the intriguing plot. Baharupiya is dark but entertaining.

Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa

Abhishek Chaubey's Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa is inspired by Barin Bhowmik's Byaram and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao. Musafir Ali (Manoj Bajpayee) is a ghazal singer who is seen travelling in a train with co-passenger Aslam Baig (Gajraj Rao), who was a former wrestler. Both the actors did a commendable job and will also give you some light moments after two dark episodes. The story is based on Musafir and Aslam who coincidentally meet again after 10 years during a train journey. While Aslam can't recall their last meeting, Musafir recalls the incident that took place 10 years back. However, the story has a surprising element at the end.

Spotlight

Spotlight starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Chandan Roy Sanyal is inspired by Satyajit Ray’s short story with the same name. Vasan Bala’s directorial is based between the famous Bollywood actor Vikram Arora (Harshvardhan Kapoor) and a woman with divine powers named Didi (Radhika Madan). The twist comes when the Bollywood actor’s fame is challenged by the fame of the Godwoman. It is a light-hearted episode and will definitely leave you with a smile. Harshvardhan Kapoor did a decent job though he could not bring the Bollywood actor charisma on-screen. Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal are unforgettable.

In a nutshell, Ray is a must-watch and will keep you at the edge of your seat at all times. Also, the series gives you a glimpse of Satyajit Ray’s genius work.