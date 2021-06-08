Ray Trailer Out: On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming original film, Ray starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon. The film is an anthology of four gripping stories that are inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. All the four main characters will also shoulder each other based on ‘ego, revenge, envy, and betrayal’. The trailer begins with a voice-over stating that mankind is no less than god as it too gives birth and creates human beings. We are then introduced to Ipsit Nair (Ali Fazal), a man who is said to have a memory of a computer. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni is Better Than me in The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee

Harshvardhan Kapoor's character is a Bollywood superstar who encounters a god woman and is amazed at her popularity. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a ghazal singer named Musafir Ali who sets on a journey to seek his lost fame and Kay Kay Menon's character wants to create art as a makeup artist despite a stable job.

All the four characters' lives go for a toss and four different stories will depict their journey, vulnerabilities, and multiple shades. The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight. Towards the end of the trailer, the voice–over warns that whenever a man believes himself as god, he has a major downfall.

Ray has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. The film features Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in important roles.

Director Abhishek Chaubey, who has worked with Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in Ray, shared in a statement, “I am drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray, and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can’t wait for people to watch it!”

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, who has two shorts to his credit – Forget Me Not with Ali Fazal and Behrupiya with Kay Kay Menon, shared, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast, including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across two stories. I’m excited to see how viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”

Vasan Bala who helmed Spotlight in the anthology Ray, said, “It’s a pulpy, quirky, music-filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can’t wait for the audience to watch and react to it.”

Ray will premiere on Netflix on June 25.