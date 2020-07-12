Veteran actor Rekha’s security guard tested positive for novel coronavirus and he was soon moved to the Bandra jumbo facility. BMC also conducted tests of all the other staff members employed at her bungalow including the staff of her neighbour and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Now, a civic official, who did not wish to be named, said that Rekha did not want the BMC to test her and informed the body that she will get her test done on her own and will submit the report to them. While Rekha’s bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Actor is Stable With Mild Symptoms, Confirms Nanavati Hospital

Meanwhile, BMC employees have reached at Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa to sanitise the building and to be tag the area under the containment zone. Today morning, Nanavati Hospital officials said in a statement that Amitabh is having mild symptoms and is stable. They even confirmed that the actor is admitted in the isolation unit. After Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan was also tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Refutes Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar Testing Covid-19 Positive, Says 'Stop Spreading Rumours'

Amitabh confirmed the news and tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020



“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”, tweeted Junior Bachchan.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020



Other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and other staff members’ coronavirus test results are awaited.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both father-son duo underwent Antigen test and they tested positive for the highly contagious virus.