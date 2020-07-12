After actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, ‘Rekha‘ started trending on Twitter on a completely different and bizarre note. Earlier, the veteran actor’s security guard was tested positive for the deadly virus and a BMC notice was pasted outside her residence. As soon as the news of Bachchan getting COVID-19 went out, the social media users made Rekha one of the top trends on Twitter along with Amitabh and Abhishek. Also Read - Rekha's Security Guard Tests Positive For COVID-19, BMC Puts up a Notice Outside Her Residence

It was reported by Times of India that one of the two security guards who are always found at the main gate of Rekha’s residence, was tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s currently under treatment in a facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Rekha’s building was sealed after the case. Check out these Twitter reactions as Rekha takes over the top trends in India: Also Read - From Celebrities to Fans, Netizens Pray For Speedy Recovery of Amitabh Bachchan After he Tested COVID-19 Positive

This is insensitive and cruel, It’s funny for you because you’re not at the receiving end. Shame on you for making fun of someone’s Health. And also this is not Sarcasm, Funny or any bullshit you do on the name of being cool.#Rekha #AmitabhBachchan — Achal Garg (@achal_garg) July 11, 2020

Guys this time isn’t to enhancing RTs & follower by tweeting inappropriate & making meme on #Rekha ma’am & #AmitabhBachchan .It’s not done guys !! Show some humanity. If u don’t wanna support then don’t push back them cause #AmitabhBachchan

suffering from corona RT if u r agree. — Viraj shah (@Virajshah17teen) July 11, 2020

This is why God is sending so much calamity in 2020. Have we lost it completely? Why are people connecting #Rekha with #AmitabhBachchan here? Once God said “When people would go crazy, I would destroy the world”. This is live example we are seeing here. Just wake up! — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 11, 2020

It’s a strange coincidence that #AmitabhBachchan tested positive for Covid-19 the same day as the bodyguard of #Rekha. pic.twitter.com/30GZgRKv7o — Barun Mahapatro (@barunmahapatro1) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Abhishek informed all that both he and his father have got mild symptoms. Later, it was revealed that the rest of the family members have not contracted the virus yet. In his tweet, Abhishek mentioned, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽” (sic)

In the tweet that broke the hell loose, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he had contracted the virus. His post read, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” (sic)

We wish for the speedy recovery of all!