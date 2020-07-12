Veteran actor Rekha’s security guard was tested positive for the COVID-19 recently. The news broke out when many people spotted the BMC notice outside Rekha’s residence on Saturday. A report in Times of India revealed that the actor’s security guard has contracted the deadly virus and the civic body of BMC has sanitised the entire residence and the nearby area. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Confirms He Has COVID-19, Informs Being Admitted to Nanavati Hospital

The report also mentioned that there are two security guards who always stay at Rekha's residence. One of them is now under treatment in a facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The picture of the BMC notice pasted outside Rekha's building went viral on social media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, both actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for the deadly virus. They took to Twitter on Saturday night to inform all they have got mild symptoms and are currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. While senior Bachchan wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic); Abhishek's tweet read, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽" (sic)

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier, one of Aamir Khan’s staff members were tested positive for the coronavirus. Even producer Boney Kapoor’s staff member had contracted the virus.

We wish for the speedy recovery of all!