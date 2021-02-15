The Bombay High Court held the case filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh. The actor had accused Priyanka of getting SSR medication on the basis of ‘false prescription’. The court though dismissed the similar case filed against SSR’s other sister Mitu Singh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta is Heartbroken as It’s Been 8 Months: Kahan Chala Gaya Baby? Please Come Back

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde took to Twitter to comment on the High Court’s verdict. He called it the result of Rhea’s ‘cry for justice’. “We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately Rhea Chakraborty’s cry for Justice and Truth has prevailed. Satya Meva Jayate,” he told the media. Also Read - Bombay HC Judge Who Delivered Controversial POCSO Verdict Gets 1-Year Fresh Term as Additional Judge

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and a few continue to face the charge of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family and the case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor had filed a case against Priyanka Singh, who had lived with her brother in the past, alleging that she had given medicines to Sushant from Delhi using a fake prescription.