Actor Aamir Ali has his own projects lined up for release but regular visits to Kokilaben hospital are also keeping him busy these days. His good friend and popular choreographer Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack recently and Aamir was one of the first people who rushed to the hospital to check on him. In a zoom call interview with india.com, Aamir talked about his 'big brother' and how well he's recuperating.

The actor, who's known for many popular TV shows, was promoting his Zee5 series Black Widows when he answered the question about Remo's health. He said that his brother is doing well and he's a strong soul. Aamir said that he met him and they exchanged positive vibes. "He's a brave man. I made him stand up and pose for the camera. He's doing fine. He's a strong man. Such things happen. You can't control them. But, he's absolutely positive and will be back soon. I can imagine the kind of shock it has given to people. He's thankful for the prayers and wishes. My brother will be back," the actor explained.

The news of Remo suffering a heart attack sent shock waves in the film industry. In no time, many people including Ahmed Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Dev, and other members of the dance fraternity flocked to the hospital to get an update on his health. On Tuesday, newly-married Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh visited the hospital and met Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza. Actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media wishing a quick recovery for the dancer-turned-director.

We too wish him a speedy recovery!