Choreographer Remo D’Souza‘s wife, Lizelle D’Souza says that he’s doing fine after going through an angioplasty on Friday. Remo suffered a heart attack on Friday after which he was taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, Lizelle talked to Indian Express and mentioned that he’s feeling much better but the doctors will decide about his condition tomorrow Also Read - Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Procedure in Kokilaben Hospital

“He’s fine now, much better,” she said, adding “They will decide tomorrow” when asked about when will Remo be discharged. As soon as the news of Remo suffering a heart attack broke in, several celebs headed to the hospital to keep a check on his health. Dharmesh Yelande, Ahmed Khan, Aamir Ali, Rahul Dev, and Salman Yusuff Khan among others were clicked by the paparazzi outside the hospital. Also Read - Kapil Dev Health: Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Other Celebs Pray For Legendary Cricketer

Several other stars including Geeta Kapur and Nora Fatehi took to social media wishing for a speedy recovery of the popular choreographer. A few photos clicked at the hospital also showed Remo’s wife breaking down.

Talking about his recovery, actor Aamir Ali told Mumbai Mirror, “He is still in the ICU, but he is awake and seems to be recovering well.”

News agency IANS quoted Remo’s friend Mahesh Kukreja as saying, “On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure you that. Please do not worry, everything is under control.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!