Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza hilariously reacted to the viral video where a man is mispronouncing the name of the Remdesivir injection as ‘Remo D’Souza’. The choreographer has reposted the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Don’t miss the end.” In the viral video, the man can be seen talking to a news reporter about the prices of the medicines amid health crisis in the country. He then says ‘Cipla company ka injection Remo D’Souza’ and the scene plays on a loop for the comic effect. Also Read - Watch: Adorable Little Lion Cubs Follow Their Mother in Viral Video, Twitter Goes Aww

Reacting to the video, Remo told TOI, “At first, I couldn’t believe what I heard. Then, I showed it to my wife Lizelle and she could not help laughing. Let me tell you that I am not good at pronunciations. The name Remdesivir has been confusing me for many days; I just was not able to pronounce it. This man has given me a new name that I can call it by. In fact, I find it easier to call the antiviral medication instead by my name.” Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Refuses to Come Down From Tree, Cop Climbs After Him | Watch



He further said that though he goofed up the word ‘Ramdesivir’, the video still deserves to go viral as according to him, he was speaking a lot of sense. He said, “I think he was speaking a lot of sense. Plus, he was speaking so well.”

Remo’s 17-year-old son Adonis said, “He said ‘Dad theek hi toh bola hai, what’s wrong?’ It was only when I pointed it out to him, he understood and smiled. So what I feel here is that if you are saying ‘Remdesivir’ in a hurry and with emotion, you might end up saying ‘Remo D’souza’. By the way, many people actually call me ‘Remi’.”

In December last year, DSouza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty. In an interview, Remo had said said, “I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack.” He even said that his right artery had a 100% blockage.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. He went on to helm ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.