Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is behind the bars after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her for procuring drugs for the late actor. Now, as per the Republic TV report, Rhea has confessed to consuming drugs after one and a half-day of rigorous interrogation by the anti-narcotics agency.

The news channel quoted a source saying, "While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself. Rhea cracked after the NCB made her realise that procuring and peddling narcotics was a more serious offence than consuming them."

According to a source, Rhea also admitted that she has been tutored lines by her team which included her denying consumption of drugs. As per the Republic TV report, Rhea cracked at the 55th question and also revealed some of the big names from the film industry. Earlier, NCB had confirmed with ANI that Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and that they will be summoned soon.

Meanwhile, Rhea continues to be in judicial custody till September 22 and is locked up inside Byculla jail for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda and Showik’s friends are detained by the NCB.

Also, as per IANS report, Sushant’s important viscera extracted from the body was not preserved properly. The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is “of very less quantity and degenerated”, highly placed sources in AIIMS revealed to IANS.

While several media outlets have questioned the Mumbai Police’s stand that the actor had died by suicide, the viscera analysis can now unravel the mystery shrouding the actor’s death.