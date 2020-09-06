On Friday night, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s house manager Samuel Miranda in the late actor’s death case. SSR’s former cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday apart from several alleged drug peddlers who have reportedly been operating an entire syndicate to supply drugs in the film industry. In his statement to the media on Saturday night, the NCB Deputy DG, South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain said that they are trying to reach the ‘big fish’ now. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Father Breaks Silence on SSR Case: Congratulations India, You Have Effectively Demolished a Middle Class Family

The NCB has arrested Showik and Samuel for procuring 59 grams of weed. It has reportedly been found out that Showik was not involved in buying or selling the drugs in the industry but did procure drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar on the instructions of his sister. Also Read - Samuel Miranda's Confessions: Everything he Told NCB About Getting Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB has taken Showik and Samuel into 5-day remand custody till September 9. The investigation in these five days is going to aim at finding the ‘big people’ associated in the entire case. Also Read - How Drugs Reached Sushant Singh Rajput - Entire Chain of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Involvement

The NCB’s Deputy DG was quoted saying, “There is a search for big fish in the drugs racket. NCB will investigate all international and interstate connections. We are still investigating. The court has given time till September 9. This is an open investigation. This is a network-based crime and we are trying to investigate that angle.”

Rhea Chakraborty, who will be questioned today by the NCB has already been summoned and the agency plans to have a confrontation between her and Showik today. When Jain was asked to comment on the actor’s arrest, he said, “We cannot share all the information right now. More information connected to the case will emerge. Whoever is guilty, will not be spared. We will find out who the real culprit is. In the drugs case, the investigation will be done on the basis of the evidence.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has accused Rhea and her entire family of giving ‘heavy doses of medication’ to Sushant without the knowledge of the family. In their FIR lodged in Bihar on July 25, Singh accused Rhea and others of abetting his son’s alleged suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore of his bank account. Three federal agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the NCB – are investigating different angles in the case.