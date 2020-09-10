Actor Rhea Chakraborty has moved a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court to seek bail after being arrested in the drug angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB made the arrest on Tuesday and the actor was sent to the Byculla Jail at around 10:30 am on Wednesday after she spent the night at the office of the NCB at Ballard Pier. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour

The NCB has booked Rhea under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which implies punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. As the special court gears up to hear Rhea's case today, here are the things that the actor has mentioned in her bail plea, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

1. Rhea's application before the court claims that the offenses registered in her name are bailable. The plea mentioned that the maximum punishment that can be given to the actor is a sentence of one year/ or a fine in the NCB's charge against that she was purchasing a small quantity of drugs for her partner.

2. Her application also claims that she has been arrested without any evidence.

3. Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has argued through the application that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized from Rhea. The plea mentions that even though Section 27A has been applied by the NCB, the agency has got nothing to prove that the actor was involved in the ‘financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring of offenders’ in relation to the narcotics drugs or psychotropic substances.

4. Another quite startling claim that Rhea’s lawyer makes in the application is that the actor was only interrogated by male NCB officers in her eight hours of interrogation.

5. On Tuesday, the actor retracted incriminating confessions that she was coerced into making while she was in custody. This also makes it through the bail plea because as per the Indian judicial system, only a confession made in the court is considered valid – the confessions made in front of the police officers, not.

Apart from Rhea, five others in the case have been sent to jail. The actor has got 14-days of judicial custody till September 22. Drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, and Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, along with SSR’s cook Dipesh Sawant and house help Samuel Miranda have been sent to the judicial custody for 14 days till September 23.