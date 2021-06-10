Rhea Chakraborty as Draupadi: It’s been a year since actor Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While a lot has been discussed and written about her personal life, the latest report about her work could just put a smile on the faces of her fans. Rhea is expected to play the role of mythological character Draupadi in a high-budget movie, the details of which are not out yet. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Plea Dismissed by Delhi High Court, Nyay: The Justice to Release Soon

A report in the Times of India mentioned the Rhea might have just bagged the biggest role of her career after going through a tumultuous time the last year. The daily reported that the actor, who has a brief role in Amitab Bachchan starrer Chehre, is keen on accepting the character and the talks are on. A source close to the development informed the daily: "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn't been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though."

Rhea has been wanting to begin work at an active scale. However, the coronavirus lockdown and shutting down of many projects have caused a bit of hindrance. She has also started becoming active on social media. Rhea is often seen talking about strength, and justice in posts on Instagram. She also made a special post about her mother's resilience on Mother's Day.

So what do you think of Rhea in the role of Draupadi?