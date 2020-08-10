Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty were spotted outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday morning. The paparazzi clicked Rhea being held by her brother as they visited the ED office for the second round of questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in relation to the money laundering case filed against the actor and her family. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares a Video to Prove Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Are False

The agency has already questioned Samuel Miranda, SSR's flatmate, and Rhea's former business manager Shruti Modi in the case. SSR's other roommate, Siddharth Pithani was summoned by the ED to appear on Saturday but he couldn't arrive. Now, he has been summoned for August 10 as per various reports.

This is the third day of questioning for Showik, who first visited the office with her sister on Saturday. On Sunday as well, he was spotted at the office. Along with Rhea and Showik, Shruti Modi was also seen outside the office. She was accompanied by her father.

After the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and others, the ED registered a money laundering case against the same people accused in the FIR. This was followed by CBI taking over the case from Bihar Police after the state government recommended CBI probe in the case to the Centre and the request was accepted.

On August 11, Supreme Court will have the second hearing in the petition filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai. A lot depends on the SC’s decision now including the clarity of the jurisdiction in the case in which the Maharashtra government, on Sunday, mentioned that they will not handover the investigation to the CBI without SC’s approval.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide and recorded the statements of over 40 people in the probe only to say that no foul play was suspected.