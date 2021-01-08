Actor Rhea Chakraborty attended the social gathering after months of her release from the Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody in the drug-related case after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman shared two happy pictures with the Jalebi actor. However, Rhea and Rajiv were brutally trolled after the photos went viral on social media. However, Rajiv has now deleted the pictures and issued a clarification about his pictures with Rhea. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Anusha Dandekar And Other Friends, Happy Pics go Viral

He wrote, “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again, & I wish her well.” Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Sober, Innocent'! Bombay HC Reserves Order To Quash FIR Filed By Rhea Chakraborty



In the first picture, Rhea and Rajiv were seen hugging each other while smiling at the camera, and in the other photo, Rajiv is seen resting his head on Rhea’s shoulder.

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea along with her family, Sushant’s creative manager Samuel Miranda and his manager Shruti Modi. After interrogation, Rhea was taken into custody and was sent to Byculla jail for her alleged involvement in the drug case. After a month, she was released on bail.

Last week, Rhea has been spotted arriving for her interrogation with NCB. However, since the release, she has not made any public appearances. She and her brother Showik Chakraborty was also spotted hunting for a new house in Mumbai.

While her stay in the jail, she received support from Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Rajiv Lakshman, Rumi Jaffery among others.

