New details from actor Rhea Chakraborty's call records show she had dialled Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sunny Singh among others in the last few months. The actor is currently being questioned in the money laundering case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by the Enforcement Directorate. As per news agency IANS, a CDR list shows the numbers that Rhea dialled and some of them are registered in the name of Bollywood biggies. However, it's not yet clear when and at what time did she dial these numbers.

As mentioned in the report published by the agency, Rhea called up Aamir once and he replied to her with three text messages. She had made 30 calls to Rakul who called her back 14 times. They also exchanged messages. The CDR reportedly showed Rhea making 16 calls to Aditya, who in turn, made seven calls to her. She had called up Shraddha thrice and received two calls from her. Sunny Singh, who rose to fame from his performance alongside Kartik Aaryan in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, called Rhea four times while she called him seven up seven times. Actor Rana Daggubati, who recently got married in Hyderabad, was also in touch with Rhea. He had called her four times while she called him seven times.

The CDR further revealed that Rhea was also in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. In the month of January this year, the two exchanged 16 calls among themselves. Nine calls were made to Bhatt by Rhea while he called her seven times.

Meanwhile, the ED has questioned Rhea twice in the case, her brother Showik thrice, and her father once. Rhea’s former business manager Shruti Modi has also been questioned thrice by the agency. Others who have visited the ED office to record their statements are Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, his sister Mitu Singh, and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.