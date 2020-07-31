The Supreme Court of India is likely to have a hearing in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty on August 5, Wednesday. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station of Patna, Bihar, against SSR’s alleged girlfriend Rhea under various sections of the IPC accusing her of abetment of suicide. Rhea moved SC seeking the transfer of the petition to Mumbai from Patna fearing an ‘impartial probe’ by the Bihar police in the case. Later, SSR’s father filed a caveat in the SC requesting to not take any decision on the petition without hearing him. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Official Statement on FIR Filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Patna: Satyamev Jayate

Now, as the news flashed on NDTV, the apex court is likely to have a hearing next week in which it will be decided whether or not to transfer the FIR to Mumbai Police and let it be under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra government to investigate the matter, or to let the cheating case be probed by the Patna police.

Meanwhile, Electorate Directorate has also filed a case of money laundering against Rhea after the FIR filed with the Patna police. Bihar government has also decided to back SSR's father in the SC by appointing ex-attorney general M Rohatgi is representing them in the court.

Rhea has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In an official video statement issued on Friday evening, Rhea said that she has full faith in the judiciary and God and she knows that the ‘truth will prevail.’