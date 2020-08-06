IPS Vinay Tiwari was ‘forcibly quarantined’ by the BMC as he reached Mumbai to lead the Bihar Police team in the Rhea Chakraborty case investigation. Two days after he was put under home quarantine, Tiwari spoke out and called the process ‘illegal’. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the Bihar Police Superintendent mentioned that he has been ‘targetted’ by the BMC because of their personal agenda in damaging the investigation process that can unravel the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Protected by Mumbai Police, Says Qaisar Alam as Bihar Police Continue to Search

Tiwari said that thousands of people travel to Mumbai on a daily basis but he was selectively put under home quarantine and if the BMC is not ready to free him, they are going to approach the Supreme Court against them. "I am on essential duty but the BMC has put me under house arrest in an illegal manner. Thousands of people are travelling to Mumbai but the civic officials have selectively targeted me for their vested interests," he said.

The IPS also called the move by the BMC 'unconstitutional'. He said, "This forceful home quarantine has definitely hampered our investigation. I am exploring all options and if needed, we will definitely go to the Supreme Court against the BMC, as their order is unconstitutional."

The Director-General of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey told the daily that they have written to the BMC commissioner requesting them to free Tiwari but the request has not been accepted. “There is no transparency in the investigation by the Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We had written a letter to the BMC commissioner requesting him to move Tiwari out of home quarantine because according to the rule, ‘local district/municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption from home isolation for contributing to an office or for other important work after checking the passengers’. But the BMC has turned down our request,” he explained.

Meanwhile, BMC is on a lookout for the other four personnel of the Bihar Police to send them under home quarantine. The team of four personnel has so far recorded the statements of a dozen people in the case as the Centre has accepted the Bihar government’s request of transferring the case to the CBI.