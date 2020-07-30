After actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai, the Bihar government has decided to support KK Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father. As per a report published in NDTV, the Bihar government has backed the late actor’s father in the court against the transfer of the FIR in the case. The government has decided to move the top court. Former Attorney General for India, Mukul Rohatgi is going to represent the state in the apex court, reported the channel. The Enforcement Directorate has stepped in asking the Bihar police to share the details of the FIR filed against Rhea. Also Read - SSR Case: Maharashtra BJP Continues to Demand CBI Inquiry Even After Supreme Court's Decision

Sushant's father, on Tuesday, filed an FIR against Rhea with the Patna Police accusing her of the abetment of suicide. As per the FIR filed with the Patna Police, the actor has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). A copy of the FIR that went viral on social media, mentioned that Rhea mentally harassed Sushant, confiscated his phone and didn't allow him to talk to his family members. It added that Rhea took advantage of Sushant's professional connections in an attempt to establish her career and that caused great damage to the actor's image in the industry. SSR's father also accused Rhea of threatening the late actor with his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide case.

The Patna police have already begun the investigation and approached the bank to provide the transaction details of the late actor's account after Singh alleged that Rhea took away an amount of Rs 15 crore from SSR's account.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are also investigating the matter and have recorded the statements of over 40 people so far. This includes the names of Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapur, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, and the CEO of Karan Johar’s company Dharma Productions among others.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The actor was 34-years-old.