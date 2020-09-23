Actor Rhea Chakraborty has applied for bail once again after two weeks in a Mumbai jail. In her bail plea, the Jalebi actor has alleged a witch-hunt against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau at the instance of three central agencies that specializes in ‘investigation of international ramifications’ but have found no evidence against her. She further alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput took ‘advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit’. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Casual and Chic in a Little Black Dress

The bail requests of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty will be heard tomorrow by the Bombay High Court. The hearing that was scheduled for today was postponed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh And Karishma Prakash at NCB Office: Here’s The List of Questions Agency May Ask

In her bail plea, Rhea clearly stated that ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs’. She even stated, “if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment up to one year.” She argues that it is ‘preposterous’ that while the ‘consumer of drugs’ would receive up to a maximum punishment of up to one year jail, she who paid for the drugs on a few occasions, would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Names Four Male Actors in Bollywood Drug Scandal

She said that Sushant Singh Rajput ‘used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever’. She further claims ‘It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail’.

She even says that Sushant had asked his cook Neeraj ‘to make ‘ganja joints/rolls/doobies and place them in his bedroom’ three days before his death. She said that Neeraj had told the CBI and Mumbai Police that he had prepared the joints and placed them in a box in his bedroom. She said, “Thereafter when the actor was found dead, he verified from the box that all the joints/doobies had been consumed and the entire box was empty”.

Rhea’s bail plea reads, “Therefore it is clear from the evidence collected by investigative agencies that it was only late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the consumer of drugs and who was in the habit of using those around him to facilitate his drug habit.”

In a 47-page petition, she alleges that Sushant’s relation with his family was strained that his sisters left him at the peak of his depression. She further says, “Sushant was in the regular habit of smoking cigarettes with ganja, a habit he developed during the shoot of his film Kedarnath.

The bail plea further reads, “The prosecution surprisingly has not disclosed a single phone call, mobile call, SMS, WhatsApp message or email of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how he procured his drugs for his own consumption rather than blaming his entire staff, (Rhea Chakraborty), her brother and a host of others who allegedly supplied drugs for his own consumption.

The petition says, “Apart from allegedly coordinating the purchase of drugs and occasionally paying for the said purchase, there is no other allegation, yet the prosecution is terming her alleged acts as ‘financing illicit traffic’,” says Rhea Chakraborty, adding that allegations against her would come within the ambit of “less serious offences”.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 22 by the NCB over procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and allegedly for consuming drugs. A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.