Actor Rhea Chakraborty might have made a social media post against an Instagram user who tried to threaten her and gave her death and rape threats over Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, however, she has not made any complaint with the Cyber Crime department of the Mumbai Police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says 'No CBI Inquiry, Mumbai Police is Enough'

As per a report published in Mid-Day, an official from the Mumbai Cyber branch revealed that they have not received any written complaint from Rhea in the matter. However, as Rhea tagged the official social media handles in her post, the official said that they have ‘taken cognizance of her post’ and an investigation will be done. Also Read - #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide Trends After Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Took a Step'

On Thursday, Rhea took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the messages she received from a user that went by the name mannu_raaut. The message read, “I make sure u will be raped n murdered! U b**** commit suicide otherwise i will send people to kill u sooner or later!” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah With Folded Hands to Initiate CBI Inquiry

Rhea decided to report the user and mentioned that she will speak against such harassers. A part of her caption on the post read, “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action.” (sic)

Rhea, for the first time ever, also announced herself as Sushant’s girlfriend in a Twitter post while tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and demanding a CBI inquiry in the case. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, however, refused to allow any CBI probe in the case and said that the Mumbai Police is enough to handle such cases. He told the daily on Friday, “I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI prove is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.”