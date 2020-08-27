Rhea Chakraborty Drug Angle: After being investigated by three agencies, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is now also being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The Enforcement Directorate which was probing a money laundering case against accused Rhea Chakraborty in the matter wrote to the federal drugs agency after finding evidence that allegedly proved that drugs were supplied to the actor and his late boyfriend. Also Read - Kushal Tandon Breaks Silence on Rumours of Dating Ankita Lokhande, Wishes Peace For Sushant Singh Rajput

While Rhea’s lawyer claimed that his client is all ready to go through a blood test to show she never took any illegal drugs, SSR’s family lawyer talked to Pinkvilla in an interview to make different claims. He said that the late actor always believed in the healing powers of meditation and yoga, and it was Rhea who was allegedly giving him drugs for her personal gains. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani Confesses 8 Hard Drives Destroyed Before Rhea Chakraborty Left The House

“Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption,” said advocate Vikas Singh. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Administered Cannabidiol Oil to Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankit Acharya Says 'Never Saw Him Taking Drugs'

On July 25, Sushant’s father KK Singh registered an FIR with the Bihar Police accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s alleged suicide. The lawyer talked about the same accusation made against the actor and mentioned that the drug angle in the case now slowly proves what the family has been claiming for a long time.

“The case we made in the FIR is now getting proved with more amount of evidences coming in. She definitely was giving something in order to control his mind, and ensure he remained docile and drugged, and she’s able to carry on with whatever she intended to do,” he explained.

As per the officials, the NCB has filed a criminal case against Rhea and others for allegedly dealing in banned drugs. She has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). ED had reportedly extracted the deleted chats between Rhea and SSR to find out about the drug angle.