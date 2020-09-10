Live Updates

    Showik Chakraborty’s confession to the NCB are out in which he has maintained that he did ‘arrange marijuana for Sushant Singh Rajput several times’.

    In his statement to the federal anti-narcotics agency, he said, “On March 16, I on the basis of my conversation with SSR told Rhea that the actor has asked for weed and hash. Through WhatsApp chat, my sister confirmed that he used to take weed 4-5 times a day. So, I arranged 5 grams of bud, which is enough for 20 times.” The confessions were reported by India Today.
    The court begins hearing in the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik

    The war of words continues in the case. Now, Rhea’s friend Shibani Dandekar calls out Ankita Lokhande. The actor attacks Ankita by saying that she’s the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and has played a major role in the witch-hunt.

    Here are the five major points that are a part of Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea

    1. Coerced by the NCB in making incriminating confessions
    2. Was interrogated for eight hours by mail officers
    3. No evidence found by the NCB against her in the case
    4. Offences registered in her name are bailable
    5. No drugs or psychotropic substances were seized from Rhea
    Congress leader identifies Rhea Chakraborty as ‘Bengali Brahmin’ while speaking against her arrest in the drug cartel case. He says that the narrative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been manipulated and politicised for Bihar elections. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that a ‘Bengalee Brahmin lady’ is ‘entitled to justice’.

Rhea Chakraborty Drugs Case LIVE Updates: The special court is going to hear Rhea Chakraborty‘s bail plea today, Thursday. The actor has sought the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court to seek bail in the drug cartel angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea was arrested on Tuesday evening by the NCB under Section 27A of the NDPS Act (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders). She has been sent into judicial custody till September 14 at the Byculla Jail. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, along with SSR’s house help Samuel Miranda, and former cook Dipesh Sawant have also been sent to jail till September 23. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Without Evidence - 5 Claims That Actor Makes in Her Bail Plea Before Court

In the bail plea, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has argued that the actor was coerced into making incriminating confessions and was interrogated by only male officers. He has also mentioned that the NCB has found no evidence against the actor and the section under which the actor has been arrested stands invalid in the absence of the evidence. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case: Jalebi Actor Says She Was Coerced Into Making Self-Incriminating Confessions

While presenting Rhea in the court, demanding the judicial custody, the NCB told the court that the actor was ‘an active member of the drug syndicate’ and used to buy drugs for consumption while managing the finances of the late actor. Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been booked under the same section and his connection with several drug peddlers was established. Scroll up for live updates in the case: