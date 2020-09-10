











Load More

Rhea Chakraborty Drugs Case LIVE Updates: The special court is going to hear Rhea Chakraborty‘s bail plea today, Thursday. The actor has sought the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court to seek bail in the drug cartel angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea was arrested on Tuesday evening by the NCB under Section 27A of the NDPS Act (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders). She has been sent into judicial custody till September 14 at the Byculla Jail. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, along with SSR’s house help Samuel Miranda, and former cook Dipesh Sawant have also been sent to jail till September 23. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Without Evidence - 5 Claims That Actor Makes in Her Bail Plea Before Court

In the bail plea, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has argued that the actor was coerced into making incriminating confessions and was interrogated by only male officers. He has also mentioned that the NCB has found no evidence against the actor and the section under which the actor has been arrested stands invalid in the absence of the evidence. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case: Jalebi Actor Says She Was Coerced Into Making Self-Incriminating Confessions

While presenting Rhea in the court, demanding the judicial custody, the NCB told the court that the actor was ‘an active member of the drug syndicate’ and used to buy drugs for consumption while managing the finances of the late actor. Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been booked under the same section and his connection with several drug peddlers was established. Scroll up for live updates in the case: