Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers after she came forward to help people amid the healthcare crisis in India. On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories and penned a note thanking them for their work in the fight against coronavirus. She wrote, "Let's go Mumbai ! Grateful to the Covid warriors ( frontline workers ) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us. (sic)"

Check Out The Post Here:

On Friday, Rhea opened her direct message option for all with the intention to help those in need. She announced, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength."

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen among others have come forward to fight the health crisis in the country. India has been battling with the second wave of coronavirus and people are struggling to get sufficient oxygen supply and medicines in several states. India recorded 3.52 lakh cases in a new daily high on Monday.

Rhea had stayed away from social media since the demise of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. She was accused of abetting suicide and money laundering among other things by Sushant’s family. She is now slowly finding her way back to social media. In Match, she broke her social media silence, with a post on Women’s Day, dedicated to her mother.