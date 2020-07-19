After making an Instagram post on July 16, actor Rhea Chakraborty submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai Police against two unknown Instagram account holders for allegedly giving her rape and death threats. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Rhea went to the Santacruz police station on Saturday evening and registered a written complaint to the police who registered a case under sections 507, 509, and 67. The police have further written to Instagram to seek details of the two accounts in the case. The sections stand for Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication, Intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, and Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, respectively. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Did Not File Any Written Complaint With Cyber Crime Branch After Receiving Death And Rape Threats in SSR Case

The daily quoted Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-IX), saying "On the complaint of Rhea Chakravarty, an offence is registered at Santacruz police station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her." The report also mentioned a source saying, "We have written a letter to Instagram and sought details of the Instagram user who sent her the obscene messages and threat."

On Thursday, Rhea posted a screenshot of the messages she received from an unknown user on Instagram. She made a long note in the caption of her post in which she talked about not entertaining the online harassment anymore. Rhea also mentioned that she was called a 'gold digger' and a 'murderer' after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death but she's not going to let anyone scot-free after receiving rape and death threats.

Earlier, in another post, Rhea tweeted to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to conduct a CBI inquiry in the SSR case. On Friday, however, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to allow any CBI probe in the matter citing that the ‘Mumbai Police is enough to investigate such matters’.

Sushant died on June 14. As per the police, he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.