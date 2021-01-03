Actor Rhea Chakraborty was clicked in the Bandra area by the paparazzi on a Sunday noon. The actor, who was accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, was spotted months after being granted bail in the case. Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty who was also imprisoned in a drug case. Both Rhea and Showik tried to maintain distance from the paparazzi and also urged them to stay away. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Quiet, Doesn't Speak Much: Rumi Jaffrey Reveals How She's Dealing With Harassment in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Wearing a pink sweatshirt that read 'Love is power', Rhea asked the paparazzi to not follow her and her family for the pictures. A video that's now going viral on social media shows her getting annoyed with the paparazzi and also asking them 'no, please don't follow us.'

Rhea has been maintaining a distance from both the media and the industry after the entire issue in which she was witch-hunted by the media for her involvement in the case. Rhea spent close to one month in jail in the drug case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe after which she never came out until now.

A few days back, Rhea’s friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey talked about her condition and mentioned that she has gone quiet and ‘withdrawn.’ He said that the actor will be making a screen comeback this year and will also speak against everything she had to endure all these months. “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he said in an interview with Spotboye.