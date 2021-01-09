Actor Rhea Chakraborty was clicked with her friend Rajiv Laxman while they celebrated Anushka Dandekar’s birthday. The pictures from the entire party were not released by most people present there except for Rajiv who took to Instagram and shared a picture of Rhea hugging her. The caption on the post read, ‘My Girl’. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Brutally Trolled After Her Photos With Rajiv Lakshman Go Viral, Latter Issues Clarification

Now, as harmless as the picture seemed, anything even remotely related to Rhea has the potential of creating a controversy these days. Rajiv’s Instagram post also went viral and many social media users continued to react with hatred and criticism for Rhea. Following this, Rajiv, on Friday deleted his post and wrote a note mentioning that his choice of words used in the post created ‘unnecessary trouble’. The note read, “I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I’m happy to meet her again, & I wish her well.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Anusha Dandekar And Other Friends, Happy Pics go Viral

The post showed Rhea smiling and posing with Rajiv while looking stylish in a checkered brown pantsuit paired with knee-high boots. Another picture from the party that went viral showed her posing with all the guests including Farhan Akhtar, and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Meanwhile, Rhea is now trying hard to move past everything she had to endure the last year. The actor was seen out with her brother Showik Chakraborty as they went house-hunting in the city. In a video that went viral recently, Rhea was seen urging the paparazzi to not follow her or her family members around.