The cat and mouse chase between Bihar Police and Rhea Chakraborty goes on even after 10 days since Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh registered an FIR against the actor accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. After Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told the media that Rhea has been hiding from the police, one of the four officers who have been sent to Mumbai to investigate the case also spoke out. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, officer Qaisar Alam said that the Mumbai Police are protecting Rhea. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Likely to File FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

Alam, who refused to disclose his location fearing that the BMC is on a lookout to home quarantine the other cops also like they did with IPS Vinay Tiwari, said that they have been searching for the actor but haven’t been able to trace her location. “We were sent to Mumbai to arrest her but the cops are protecting her. Our senior IPS officer Tiwari was forcefully quarantined the same day he landed in Mumbai,” said Alam. Also Read - Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: 'Prime Accused' Rhea Chakraborty is Absconding, How Will We Probe?'

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Mumbai Police for ‘forcibly quarantining’ Tiwari and told them that it doesn’t set the right example of professionalism on their part. The BMC, however, still hasn’t allowed the SP to come out of home quarantine. While talking to the daily, Pandey revealed that they have also written to the BMC commissioner requesting them to free Tiwari on the constitutional grounds but no action has been taken so far. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer on Supreme Court Hearing: We Are Satisfied With The Outcome

“There is no transparency in the investigation by the Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We had written a letter to the BMC commissioner requesting him to move Tiwari out of home quarantine because according to the rule, ‘local district/municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption from home isolation for contributing to an office or for other important work after checking the passengers’. But the BMC has turned down our request,” said DGP Pandey.

Meanwhile, the team of four police personnel has so far recorded the statement of over a dozen people in the case including the former colleagues, friends, and the employees of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. On August 5, the Centre accepted Bihar government’s request of transferring the case to the CBI. The second hearing in Rhea’s petition in the Supreme Court is scheduled for the next week.