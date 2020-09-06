Actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Sunday, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As she left for questioning at around 11 am from her residence, her lawyer talked to the media and issued a statement on the reports of her arrest today. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Are 'Small Fish', NCB Says 'Search For Big Fish in Drugs Racket' is on

Satish Maneshine, the lawyer who's representing Rhea and her family in the case, said that the actor 'is ready for her arrest.' Blaming the unfair media trial and 'witch-hunt' of the actor in the case, he said that Rhea only loved Sushant, and she will pay the price for her feelings now.

News agency ANI quoted him saying, "#RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it's a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she'll face the consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn't approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB: Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer" (sic)

On Friday, after NCB’s raid at their residence, Rhea’s brother Showik was arrested along with SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda both of whom confessed to procuring drugs for the actor and her late boyfriend. On Saturday, the NCB arrested SSR’s former cook Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea’s father, Retd Col Indrajit Chakraborty, broke his silence on his family’s name in the entire case. He told the media on Saturday night that his ‘middle-class family’ has been demolished. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai hind,” he said.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment on June 14. His family has accused Rhea, her family, and a few others of abetting SSR’s alleged suicide. The case is being probed by three federal agencies – CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the NCB.