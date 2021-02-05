Actor Rhea Chakraborty is holding up well and getting better. At least that’s what she has to say to the paparazzi. The actor was clicked by the paps on a Friday morning outside her gym where she answered the photographers when a few of them asked how was she doing. The actor, who has experienced a troublesome year after the death of his boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, said that she’s getting better now. ‘Ab theek ho rahi hun‘, said Rhea as the paps photographed her coming out from a gym. Also Read - Soni Razdan Supports Rhea Chakraborty After a Writer Showed Concern ‘Possibly Lost Chance at Career’

The video of Rhea talking to paps after a month of distancing herself from the media is now going viral on Instagram. Dressed in black tights and a matching t-shirt, Rhea looks better than in her photos from the last year. The actor also smiled at the paparazzi, as can be seen in the video.

Earlier last month, Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were seen in Bandra. Various media reports suggested that they had been doing the house hunting and wanted to settle in a new apartment soon. The video from the same outing showed an annoyed Rhea asking the paparazzi to not follow her. She told the photographers to stop clicking her outside.

Rhea and her entire family had to face a lot of backlash from the general public and media lynching after Sushant’s family accused her of abetting their son’s alleged suicide. The case is still being investigated and Rhea is currently out on a bail. Sushant died on June 14 at his apartment in Bandra.