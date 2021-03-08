Actor Rhea Chakraborty broke her Instagram exile with a special post on International Women’s Day. The actor took to Instagram to dedicate the day to her mother who has been her strong source of inspiration and resilience in tough times. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Rhea shared a picture of her hand entwined with her mother’s hand with a caption that read, “Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa ❤️ #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Responds to NCB Charge Sheet: 'The HC Has Found No Prima Facie Material At The Stage Of Bail'

Suzanne Khan and Shibani Dandekar were the first ones to comment on the post. Both of them posted heart emojis in the comment section and showed their support to Rhea and her family in difficult times.

Rhea is currently out on bail in the drug case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a charge sheet against 33 accused in the case including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. The actor faced a lot of media scrutiny, sexism, and verbal lynching after her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in June last year.