The Sushant Singh Rajput case took a big turn when the family of the late actor filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty. However, the Bihar Police haven’t been able to reach out to Rhea in their investigation and a report in Republic TV suggests that the actor left her residence around three days back with her entire family. A reporter from the channel talked to the supervisor of Rhea’s society in Juhu who revealed that the actor and the other three members of her family packed their bags and left the building three days back in the middle of the night. He also said that a few people close to the actor had come to take the family. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Slams Therapist For Saying Actor Was Suffering From 'Bipolar Disorder', Says 'Rhea Chakraborty May Have Psychopathy'

It was on Wednesday that SSR’s father accused Rhea of abetment of suicide of his son in his FIR. On Saturday, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey revealed in a press conference that his team in Mumbai has not been able to trace Rhea yet. In another interview with the channel, Pandey said that they are not scared of anyone and people can choose to hide wherever they want to. He said that if the case is handed over to the Bihar Police, the entire nation will see how they unearth the truth and it will be considered a landmark investigation. He also questioned Rhea’s intention and mentioned that she had been demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter but when the Bihar Police is doing the same, she seems to be not cooperating. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Reveals What Happened on June 14 And How Something Changed After SSR-Rhea's Europe Trip

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police continue to show immense interest in the case with its team travelling in the city in autos without enough support from the Mumbai Police. On Saturday morning, when they reached the Cooper Hospital, where SSR’s dead body was taken by the Mumbai Police, they failed to access the postmortem report. Pandey said that the Bihar Police have been operating without any documents, video footage, testimonies, or photos that the Mumbai Police have in the case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Jalebi Co-Star Kajol Tyagi Slams For 'Faking Grief' After Her Video Statement Goes Viral

All eyes are now fixed on the ruling of the Supreme Court on August 5 in which it will be decided whether the case remains with Mumbai Police or the Bihar Police can investigate the matter with their own ‘abetment of suicide angle’.