Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: The Enforcement Directorate has confirmed that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts, however, the details of where that money was spent or who received the tranches are yet to be ascertained. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the ED has not found any transaction made in Rhea Chakraborty's name or any big amount transferred to her bank account.

On July 25, SSR's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetting his son's suicide and siphoning money from his bank accounts. This made the ED register a money laundering case against her and others accused in the FIR. The agency has questioned Rhea twice and her brother Showik Chakraborty thrice in the matter. While the investigation is still on, the ED has now found out that the withdrawals have happened from the late actor's account but the mapping of these withdrawals is yet to take place. The daily quoted a source close to the agency saying, "We are looking into who was using the debit cards and the net banking facility to ascertain if someone else who had access to the PINs or the passwords could have performed those transactions.

The ED has also figured that Rs 2.78 crore was spent towards the payment of taxes that included goods and services tax. The agency is assuming that small financial transactions might have happened between Rhea and SSR since they were in a relationship, but 'no money was sent to her from the account from which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn.'

On Thursday, the agency questioned celebrity talent manager Jayanti Saha who used to handle SSR’s account in the past. The late actor’s bodyguard, cook and domestic help will also be questioned in the case.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde maintained that the allegations put on his client are unfair and false. He cited that the actor has been questioned by two agencies so far and nothing concrete has come out against her.