Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who visited the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Friday, was questioned for nearly eight hours into the Money laundering case filed against her. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty – both of whom are accused in the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna for abetment to suicide of his son – were spotted outside the ED office in Mumbai on Friday.

As per a report from CNN News18, while Rhea was questioned for eight hours, her former manager Shruti Modi, another accused in the FIR, was also interrogated for around seven hours by the ED. In between the interrogation process, Rhea's brother was seen coming out of the office and then going back in after some time. The actor was then joined by her father at the end of the day.

As mentioned in on Times Now, it is reported that during her eight hours of questioning, Rhea did not really cooperate with the agency and kept reiterating vague answers. When SSR's family's lawyer Vikas Singh was asked by the channel to comment on the same, he mentioned that if Rhea is not cooperating in the questioning process, she might be summoned once again or she can also get arrested by the ED. "Now that she has decided to finally come forward in the interrogation, if she answers questions properly then probably she may be allowed to go. If she evades answers today, then she can also be arrested," Singh told Times Now.

Rhea and the three members of her family – father, brother, and mother, along with SSR’s former manager Shruti Modi, roommates Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and a few others have been summoned by the ED in the case. Samuel was questioned by the agency on Thursday for nine hours while Siddharth has been summoned for today, Saturday. Rhea’s family members are also yet to visit the ED office for the questioning.

Meanwhile, CBI has also registered an FIR against Rhea and five others in the case including her family members, Shruti, and Siddharth. The second hearing by the Supreme Court in the petition filed by Rhea seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai is scheduled for August 11, Tuesday.