Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its first charge sheet in the drugs case probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the 12,000 pages in hard copy and about 50,000 pages in the digital format, the anti-drug agency named actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty and 31 other accused in the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput-Related Drugs Case: NCB Files Charge Sheet Against 33 Accused

A senior NCB official who has been working on the case told news agency IANS, “There have been instances in which the role of Rhea has been mentioned briefly in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in a court here. Rhea was instrumental in procuring and financing drugs.” The official even said that her financial transactions have been corroborated in the case. He also pointed out that the cash transactions of Rhea and digital transactions made by her have been mentioned in the charge sheet mentioning that the use of money was for procuring and financing drugs. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Suffered Depression in a Viral Video About Sushant Singh Rajput

The official also mentioned that Showik and his relation with drug peddlers Basit Parihar and Zayed along with the drug-delivering incidents have collaborated with WhatsApp chats and financial transactions. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Releases Explosive Video For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans, Says ‘Gaali Mat Dijiye’

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said in a statement, “Out of these 33 persons, 25 have been granted bail by the court and 8 remain in judicial custody. Further investigations are on against known-unknown persons and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed as per laws. The drugs seized were sent for chemical examination, and the case was thoroughly investigated on the basis of seizures effected from the accused, voluntary disclosure (confessions), technical evidence like connectivity through call details, WhatsApp chats, bank accounts, financial transactions and other forms of evidence.”

Wankhede said that the NCB has seized various narcotic drugs (Charas, Ganja, LSD, Ecstasy) and psychotropic substances (Alprazolam and Clonazepam), Indian and foreign currencies, electronic gadgets, and mobiles which were analysed to reveal incriminating evidence pertaining to sale, purchase, procurement, consumption, possession of narcotic drugs.

There are two foreign nationals Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s South African girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades, besides Kshitij Prasad, a former executive producer connected with Dharma Productions and two college students who are said to be the last mile peddlers, have also been named.

On the morning of June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his rented duplex flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furor in Bollywood and political circles.

With inputs from IANS!