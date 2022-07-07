Rhea Chakraborty latest news: Actor Rhea Chakraborty might soon be seen in a Bengali-language film. She has been offered a Tollywood project by National Award-winning filmmaker Rana Sarkar who thinks that her potential in Bollywood remains untapped. In his latest conversation with a portal, Rana said Rhea deserves better and she suits the role in his film.Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty in Trouble Again, NCB Files Draft Charges Against Actor in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Speaking to OTTplay, the filmmaker said Rhea has been a good performer and knows Bengali. He was quoted as saying, "We have a ready script and she fits perfectly well with one of the lead characters. It is a story of betrayal. Rhea speaks good Bengali and that will help. I have seen her performances."

Referring to the criticism and harassment that Rhea went through after the demise of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana said, "I think Rhea's career is being jeopardised for no fault of her. She went through a lot of trouble and she is also not getting roles in Mumbai. She has been haunted for being someone's girlfriend and for being Bengali. I genuinely think she deserves better."

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on the allegations of drug abuse in a case related to the death of SSR. The actress later appeared in the 2021 film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor among others.