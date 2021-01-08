Actor Rhea Chakraborty is trying to move past everything she had to go through last year in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has started looking out for a new place in the city and has started meeting old friends who stood by her throughout the entire difficult phase. Rhea recently attended the birthday bash of VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Sober, Innocent'! Bombay HC Reserves Order To Quash FIR Filed By Rhea Chakraborty

The pictures of the actor posing with Roadies fame Rajiv Laxman are going viral all over the internet. Dressed casually in a checkered pantsuit and a pair of knee-high boots, Rhea looks stylish as she smiles for a few happy photos with her friends. Rajiv shared the actor’s photos on Instagram mentioning ‘my girl’ in the caption. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty To 'Bounce Back' On Silver Screen With Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre

Rhea got support from the Dandekar sisters and a few others when she received hatred from people following the alleged suicide of her boyfriend in June last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the abetment to suicide case against Rhea and others named by SSR’s father in his FIR with the Bihar Police.

A few days back, Rhea was clicked with her brother Showik Chakraborty as they went out on house-hunting last weekend. The brother-sister duo also urged the media to stop following them and not click pictures.