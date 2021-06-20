Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram sharing a throwback picture with her dad on father’s day and wrote an emotional note. Rhea called herself ‘Fauji ki bete’ and mentioned that even though times have been tough, she is proud to be his daddy’s strongest girl. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Google Celebrates Father's Day with Cute Pop-up Doodled Cards

In the picture shared by Rhea, she can be seen sitting on her father’s lap with Holi colours on their face. “Happy Father’s Day to my papa! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest! Love you papa Mishti #faujikibeti,” she wrote. Also Read - Know How Actress Debina Bonnerjee Celebrated Her Father's Day | Watch Video

Rhea’s friend Shibani Dandekar took to the comment section dropping several red heart emojis and wrote, ‘awwwwwwww best’. Also Read - Hina Khan Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For Her Dad On Fathers' Day, Shares Unseen Pics

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’. This year on Sushant’s first death anniversary, Rhea took to social media and wrote a long note for her ‘putput’. She recalled the time when they used to eat ‘malpua‘, and plan to read all the books about physics together. Rhea shared a picture with Sushant in the post and wished for him to come back.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.