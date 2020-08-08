Rhea Chakraborty Property Details Out: The Enforcement Directorate questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case on Friday. The interrogation that went on for around nine hours focussed around Rhea’s property and the property bought by his father Indrajit Chakraborty who is also one of the accused in the case filed on the basis of the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh in Patna. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Keeps Sushant Singh Rajput's Late Mother in Her Thoughts During Silent Protest, See Heartwarming Photo

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Rhea and her family members. In the original FIR filed in Bihar, she and her family members are accused to have siphoned Rs 15 crore from SSR's bank accounts. Along with Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty was also questioned by the ED on Friday.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two flats owned by Rhea and her family in Mumbai were bought before she started dating the late actor. The daily mentioned that the two flats were bought in the year 2012 and 2018 and she started dating SSR around April 2019. The family owns two flats – one which is in the name of the actor herself and another one which was bought by his father. The daily mentioned the detailed account of both the properties.

One of the properties in Khar by Shivalik builders was bought for Rs 85 lakh. This flat was booked in Rhea’s name while her mother Sandhya is a joint nominee. The property measures 354-sq-ft and was bought on May 28, 2018. The actor has got a home loan for Rs 60 lakh in her name for this property while the rest of the money has already been given by her as the down payment amount through her bank account.

The second property which is registered in Rhea’s father’s name was bought for Rs 60 lakh from the Paradise Group builder in 2012. The possession was given in 2016 and it measures 1130 sq ft. The flat is situated in Ulwe, Raigarh district. Interestingly, as revealed by the daily, SSR’s company Vividrage Realty which has both Rhea and Showik as directors, is also registered in the Ulwe address. The company was registered a few months before the lockdown.

It’s yet to be clear did Rhea and her family actually siphoned money from SSR’s bank accounts or was it an amount shared on a mutual consent basis between the late actor and others. The probe is on and other people are yet to be questioned.