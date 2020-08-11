Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty went on a Europe Trip in October 2019. Earlier, the actor’s former domestic help Ashok revealed to India Today that his health deteriorated after he returned from the trip. Now, as per India Today report, the Jalebi actor has told officials in her statement that when the couple was vacationing in Florence, Italy, she for the first time witnessed that the actor is being affected due to mental illness. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Phone Analysis Reveals She Called Mahesh Bhatt For Help in June

As per the sources, Rhea told the officials that the duo was staying at a 600-year-old heritage hotel during their Europe trip and the hotel room had huge paintings and he was unable to describe it clearly. One such painting was there, where Saturn was devouring its own child. Rhea, who was in another room with brother Showik, when came back to Sushant's room found that the actor was chanting some mantras using a Rudraksh and was visibly shaken. When Rhea asked him what happened, he said that he could see characters in the paintings but was unable to describe them. Rhea and Showik slept in the same room as Sushant had been hallucinating about the painting and Rhea held him close and consoled him.

Rhea and Sushant along with Showik Chakraborty left for detox center in Austria but the Dil Bechara actor was not feeling well and they left from there as well. They returned to India on October 28. Rhea claimed that Sushant was devoid of energy after returning from the trip and would remain silent for long hours.

Meanwhile, during the Supreme Court hearing, Rhea opposed CBI probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She said that Mumbai Police’s investigation is ‘free and fair’.

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges.