Rhea Chakraborty Shares Childhood Picture, Talks About Learning to Fly And Weathering The Storm

Rhea Chakraborty’s latest post: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been trying hard to move past the trauma she had to suffer last year after the death of her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share two inspirational notes. In the first note, she talked about bravely ‘weathering the storm’ and in the second post, she talked about the never-give-up spirit that her mom taught her in her childhood. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Join Salman Khan Hosted Show?

The first note in Rhea’s Instagram stories read, “And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn (sic).” The second note in her Insta-stories read, “I thought mom was teaching me how to walk, who knew I would learn to fly (sic).” Along with the note, she also shared a never-seen-before picture from her childhood in which she could be seen as a toddler posing for the camera. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note For Her Dad On Father's Day, Calls Herself Fauji Ki Beti

In another post made on Father’s Day, she shared a picture with her dad who is a retired army officer. Rhea wrote how she would always remain her daddy’s little angel and try to make him feel proud even in the toughest of times. “Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa. Mishti #faujikibeti (sic),” she wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Please Come Back to me'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea is currently out on bail after spending close to one month in Mumbai’s Byculla prison for allegedly acquiring drugs for Sushant. The NCB had arrested Rhea in the drugs case connected with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in July last year.