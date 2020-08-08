After being questioned for nearly nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate, actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a page from her the diary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the note, Sushant expressed ‘gratitude’ for his life and the presence of Rhea’s family. Also Read - Disha Salian's Death: What Happened on The Dreadful Night of Her Death, Reveals Close Friend's WhatsApp Chat

Rhea also shared a clarification band in detail revealed that it is the handwriting of the late actor and lillu is showik, bebu is me, sir is my dad and ma’am is my mom and fudge is his dog. She also shared a picture of black bottle writted ‘chhichhore’ on it and says that there are the only two properties she possesses that belong to Sushant. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Expresses Doubts Over Her Daughter's Death, Says 'We Don't Know If It Was a Suicide'

“The only property of Sushant that I possess. And this is his handwriting lillu is showik (her brother), bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma’am is my mom, fudge is his dog,” Rhea explained the names on the note.

Check it Out Here:



Rhea and her brother along with ex-manager Shruti were grilled by the ED over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Earlier, the Jalebi actress requested ED to postpone the interrogation until the Supre Court’s verdict. The note is undated and it comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and former manager Shruti Modi for over eight hours in connection with the money laundering probe, in the wake of Sushant’s death.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh.