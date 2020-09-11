The special NDPS court has rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug cartel-related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Friday, the sessions court pronounced its order and rejected the bail pleas filed by Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Manashinde. Also Read - New Viral Video Shows Rhea Chakraborty Smoking 'Herbal Cigarette' With Sushant Singh Rajput And Others

The news agency ANI reported the same and wrote on Twitter: "Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput case." (sic)

Rhea and her brother are now believed to move the Bombay High Court with their bail pleas. While the actor has been sent into judicial custody till September 14, her brother has been sent into the jail till September 23.

On Thursday, during the hearing, Manashinde told the court that the NCB has got no evidence to arrest Rhea, and her brother in the NDPS act as no drug was seized from them. This was contradicted by the special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande who argued that the NCB doesn’t necessarily need to ‘recover something’ from the accused to prove a criminal conspiracy.

Manashinde also alleged that no female officer was present during Rhea’s interrogation for eight hours. This was contradicted by Sarpande who said that two police officers – one from the NCB team and another from the Mumbai Police – were present while Rhea recorded her statement at the NCB office.

Rhea, her brother, and four others were arrested by the NCB under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which implies punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.