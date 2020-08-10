In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty has now approached the Supreme Court once again to file an affidavit seeking an end to media trial. In her appeal to the SC, the actor and her lawyer have requested that the media has already proven her guilty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and she has been subjected to immense mental trauma and invasion of privacy. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports Rhea Chakraborty's Decision of Moving SC Against 'Media Trial'

Rhea has also mentioned in her affidavit that the FIR against her in Patna is the result of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's interest in the case. Rhea's new statements to the SC flashed on news channel NDTV on Monday night. As per the channel, the actor said, "Bihar CM is responsible for FIR in Patna." She added that SSR's death occurred ahead of Bihar polls and that's the reason the CM is taking a deep interest in the case.

Rhea also took the examples of the 2G scam and the Arushi Talvar death case and claimed that 'media convicted people in the 2G and the Talvar cases'.

Notably, both the CBI and the money laundering cases filed against Rhea are the result of the FIR that was filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25. After the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against the actor and others accused of abetting Sushant’s alleged suicide. Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry to the Centre after and the probing agency accepted the request. On August 3, when Rhea’s petition against the FIR was being heard in the SC, it was revealed that CBI has taken over the abetment of suicide case from Bihar Police.

Now, in the second hearing that’s scheduled for tomorrow, August 11, the SC is expected to give a clear mandate about the jurisdiction of investigation. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the Mumbai Police officials said that they will not hand over the investigation to the CBI under their jurisdiction but will abide by the decision of the SC.