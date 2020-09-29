The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court on Monday after Rhea Chakraborty and Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde argued in the court that section 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act was not applicable in the case. As per a report published in Mid-Day, the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede told the court that Rhea and her brother are a part of a large drug syndicate that supplies anti-narcotics substances to the entire film industry. Also Read - BMC Says Court's 'Relief' to Kangana Ranaut in Demolition Case Will Set a Bad Example For Public

The NCB filed an 18-page affidavit mentioning that Rhea is involved in financing the illicit trafficking of drugs. The agency said that the actor was aware of Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs and yet she ‘harboured him’. “She also stored drugs at her residence and allowed Sushant to consume it,” read a part of the affidavit. Also Read - NCB Says Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, And Shradda Kapoor Have Got 'no Links With Drug Peddlers so Far'

The affidavit justifying Rhea’s arrest under Section 27A also stated, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats and others were retrieved from mobile phones, laptops, and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. There is ample evidence to show that the present applicant has not only regularly dealt with drugs but also financed illicit trafficking of it.”

Opposing the actor and her brother’s bail plea in the court, the NCB mentioned that they are well connected with various drug peddlers in the city and if they are granted bail, they would inform others thereby hampering the investigation.

The federal anti-narcotics agency went on to say that Rhea and Showik have themselves confessed to sourcing drugs for SSR and mentioned that they used to make payments to his staff members for collecting drugs for him. “It is clear that the drugs, which were financed, were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying to other people. Therefore 27A of NDPS Act 1985 is clearly applicable,” the NCB told the court.

The actor’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, continued to argue that the observation made by the NCB is related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and not in relation to the NDPS Act under which his clients have been arrested. The high court is scheduled to hear the bail applications today.